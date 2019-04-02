By Brenda Waters
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Last Thursday at the intersection of Baum Blvd., and Liberty Ave., a fender bender turned into something much worse as one of the drivers involved was robbed.

A 27-year-old man tells Pittsburgh Police that when he got out of his car to exchange information and take pictures of the accident, the other driver knocked the phone out of his hand and refused to give it back to him. The man followed the other driver back to his car and that’s where he saw a passenger pointing a gun at him.

The man claims the other driver then took $200 out of his pocket and walked back to his car.

Police are asking for help in locating this suspect.

The suspect is a black male, between the ages of 40 and 45, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, stocky build and drives a gray Nissan SUV.

If you have any information, police are asking to call Zone 5 at 412-665-3605.

