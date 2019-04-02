



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 1,000 students from schools throughout the Pittsburgh region competed last week in Carnegie Science Center’s 80th annual Covestro Pittsburgh Regional Science & Engineering Fair and four students were selected to represent the region at the Intel International Science & Engineering Fair in Phoenix from May 12-17.

The four students are: Rachel Bina, North Allegheny High School; Jakobi Deslouches, Pittsburgh Allderdice High School; Aria Eppinger, Winchester Thurston Upper School and Sanjay Seshan, Fox Chapel Area High School.

The ISEF brings together around 1,800 students from over 75 countries, regions and territories to compete for scholarships, internships, scientific field trips and a grand prize – a trip to attend the Nobel Prize Ceremonies in Stockholm, Sweden.

Along with the four selections heading to the ISEF, three students were selected to receive Carnegie Science Awards for their projects. The award highlights and celebrates the region’s top minds in science, research and education.

The three recipients are: Summer Hartman, Baden Academy Charter School; Olina Mukherjee, Kentucky Avenue School and Elanor Barth-Wu, The Ellis School.

The awards will be presented at the 23rd Annual Carnegie Science Awards Celebration on May 10 at Carnegie Science Center.