



HOMER CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — A man suffered a severe injury Tuesday morning in an industrial accident at the Homer City Generating Station in Indiana County.

First responders were first called to the coal-powered generating plant, located along Power Plant Road in Homer City, around 8 a.m.

According to officials, the worker’s arm became stuck in a 13,000-pound, coal-crushing roller. A team of his co-workers jumped into action to rescue him from the machine.

“His arm was the extremity that was trapped. He has severe crush injuries to that. As for the rest of his condition, I’m unsure of. I can say he was flown to a trauma center,” said Second Assistant Fire Chief Logan Dellafiora.

The victim was taken to Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown. His condition has not yet been released.

Operations at the plant were not disrupted.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.