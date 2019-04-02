



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Allegheny County bus driver was arrested Monday on felony child predator charges.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday that 55-year-old Todd Murray, of McKeesport, is facing charges of unlawful contact with minors, corruption of minors and other related felony charges for soliciting a child online for sexual activity and sending sexually explicit images.

According to the Attorney General’s office, Murray was a part-time bus driver for Pennsylvania Coach Lines. His services included driving minors and their coaches to sporting events.

In October 2018, Murray allegedly began chatting online with an undercover detective from Massachusetts who was posing as a 14-year-old girl. The Attorney General’s office says Murray sent the undercover detective sexual messages and said he would take a road trip to Massachusetts to see the child for illicit sexual conduct. Murray also allegedly sent two obscene images to the undercover detective.

Murray’s bail was set at $100,000 cash and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 10.

Pennsylvania Coach Lines says Murray’s last assignment was in early January. The bus company says Murray will be terminated from his position immediately.