



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Pitt Panthers will lose a member of the basketball team for next season.

The school announced sophomore guard Khameron Davis will transfer to finish the rest of his collegiate athletic career.

Pitt sophomore guard Khameron Davis will transfer, a source tells @Rivals. — Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) April 1, 2019

Davis played in 58 games in his two seasons with Pitt, including 23 starts his freshman year.

