SCENERY HILL, Pa. (KDKA) — A man died after a car crash in Washington County on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. in Scenery Hill.

The Washington County coroner’s office says 54-year-old Erik C. Provance, of Washington, Pa., was driving westbound on Route 40 when he went off the road and crashed into a retaining wall.

Provance was transported to Washington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.

