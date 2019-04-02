



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s the official Census — the one that counts.

On April 1, 2010, we had exactly 12,702,379 human beings living in the state of Pennsylvania.

In just under a year, we count again.

“The stakes are high, and we can meet them with unity and purpose for the benefit of our state,” says Norman Bristol Colon, executive director of the Governor’s Census 2020 Commission.

Getting every single person counted on April 1, 2020, means power and money for the commonwealth.

“The estimate is that everybody that is not counted means that Pennsylvania will lose $2,093 dollars,” notes Rick Vilello, Deputy Secretary of Community & Economic Development.

It does not matter whether you are a citizen, a legal foreign resident, or even an illegal undocumented person, the U.S. Constitution requires an enumeration of every human being, and on the basis of that comes representation in the U.S. House of Representatives and federal dollars.

“Getting the count right affects so many different budgets,” says Vilello, like federal dollars for education, health care, and transportation in Pennsylvania.

Census officials say next year it will be easier than ever for every household to complete the census.

“We’re making the 2020 census easier to participate than ever before,” says Philip Lutz, Deputy Regional Director for the U.S. Census Bureau.

“You’ll now be able to respond on line, on paper, and even by telephone.”

Unlike 2010 when you filled out a paper form, next year you can respond on line or by telephone.

One person does it on behalf of the family.

Of course, it takes a lot of people to conduct a Census.

In Allegheny County alone, the Census Bureau is hiring 7,800 employees with an hourly rate ranging from $18.50 an hour to $31.50 an hour.

That’s because if you don’t respond, someone will knock on your door.

Now again — under law — everyone is required to take the Census on April 1, 2020.

And — under law — the Census Bureau is absolutely prohibited from communicating personal information it collects to the Internal Revenue Service, to immigration officials, or to anyone else in or out of government.

As for jobs, the Census Bureau is already hiring.

An office in Cranberry is now open and one in Pittsburgh will open this summer.

To apply, visit 2020census.gov/jobs.

