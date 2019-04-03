Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) — A man was fatally shot in the City of Duquesne on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Emergency dispatchers were notified of a shooting on the one hundred block of South Sixth St at approximately 3:51 p.m., the Allegheny County Police Department says.

First responders found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in an alleyway. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Initial reports indicate the person who shot the victim was being robbed by him.

