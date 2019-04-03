DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) — A man was fatally shot in the City of Duquesne on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Emergency dispatchers were notified of a shooting on the one hundred block of South Sixth St at approximately 3:51 p.m., the Allegheny County Police Department says.

First responders found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in an alleyway. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Initial reports indicate the person who shot the victim was being robbed by him.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details