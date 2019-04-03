SPECIAL ELECTION:Democrat Pam Iovino Declares Victory Over Republican D. Raja
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Some injured Pittsburgh Penguins returned to practice Tuesday as the regular season nears the end.

Center Evgeni Malkin returned to the workouts and was ready for full contact. Meanwhile, Kris Letang was on the ice as well, but the defenseman donned a non-contact jersey.

“Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are on the ice for #Pens practice at #UPMC66. Letang in a gray no-contact jersey.”

Defenseman Brian Dumoulin, who was listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury on Tuesday, did not skate. Defenseman Chad Ruhwedel and forward Zach Aston-Reese did not participate in practice at Cranberry Wednesday as well.

“Looks like no Dumoulin, Ruhwedel or ZAR for practice.”

The Penguins are one win away from clinching a playoff spot. Pittsburgh will attempt to take down Detroit Thursday at home after losing to the Red Wings on the road Tuesday. The Pens finish the regular season against the New York Rangers Saturday.

