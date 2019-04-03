



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police say a man is in critical condition after he was stabbed multiple times Tuesday.

Police say a 42-year-old man arrived at the emergency department of a Washington, Pa., hospital Tuesday night. He was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital in critical but stable condition.

City of Washington Police were contacted and learned the victim may have been stabbed in Stowe Township.

Allegheny County Police are investigating.

According to police, the motive for the stabbing is unknown and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.