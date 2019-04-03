



WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — The Wilkinsburg Historical Society is looking to put Abraham Lincoln back in his place.

In 1916, a statue of Lincoln was dedicated at the intersection of the Lincoln Highway and Penn Avenue. But the pedestal where Lincoln once stood is now empty.

The copper statue had to be moved inside the Wilkinsburg Municipal Building, after decades of aging and weathering.

Now the Historical Society wants to raise $70,000 for a new bronze statue on the pedestal.

For information on how to donate, visit this link.