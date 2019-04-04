Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ten Thousand riders take buses on the Port Authority’s P1 route, launching a new pilot program limiting the number of passengers that can board the buses along the route.

Thursday was day four of this program has assigned route supervisors and customer service representatives allowing passengers three minutes to get on the bus. They have also instructed drivers to shut the doors after the time is up in order to stop bus and traffic backups.

“Most of our riders on the P1 are regulars and they realize there is an issue,” said Adam Brandolph, a spokesperson for Port Authority. “They’re happy we’re looking at solution to smooth out this process.”

Port Authority said they didn’t want drivers to close doors, but reopening them would often cause buses to miss traffic lights and cause a backup of both buses and cars.

