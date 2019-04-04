



SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person is dead after a car hit two houses in Fayette County overnight.

It all started around 1:40 a.m. on East Main Street, near the intersection with Areford Boulevard in South Union Township.

Officials say the car hit the porch of one home and then came to rest against a second house.

Both homes had minor damage due to the impact, but the car did knock out a column on the porch it initially struck.

The red car was totaled in the wreck. It was towed away.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene. Emergency officials say the driver of the car was pronounced dead.

People were inside the first home, but it’s unclear if anyone was home in the second house at the time of the crash. No one inside the houses was hurt.

East Main Street was closed for several hours while first responders cleared the scene.

