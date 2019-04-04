



Welcome, NCAA fans! Here are some great activities, scenic spots and just awesome places to check out in the Twin Cities. Of course, there are a ton more things to see and do, but this is a diverse sampling and great start to checking out what the cities have to offer. Make sure to click the links in the titles for more information. And there are many more guides right here. Here we go!

Walker Art Center/Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

Let’s start with a bit of culture, shall we? First, check out some amazing artwork at the world-renowned contemporary art center, the Walker Art Center, and then take a stroll right outside for more striking works of art at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden! From the iconic Spoonbridge and Cherry, to the … interesting blue rooster, “Hahn/Cock”, there’s plenty to see at the newly renovated sculpture garden.

Science Museum – St. Paul

If you’re more on the science/tech side of things, you’re gonna want to voyage over to St. Paul and check out the Science Museum. From permanent installations of dinosaurs and fossils, to celebration of Native American culture and traditions, to sportsology, to awesome temporary exhibits and the massive Omni Theater screen, there’s something for everybody to enjoy at the Science Museum.

Topgolf – Brooklyn Center

Minnesota now has its own Topgolf location! Located just north of the cities in Brooklyn Park, challenge your friends to some competitive golf at the three-story, open-air 215-yard golf range and bar! There’s much more than golf, too: video games, billiards and more.

Mall Of America – Bloomington

You may have heard of this mega, mega mall already. But the Mall Of America really needs to be seen to be believed. There’s an indoor amusement park, SEA LIFE aquarium, and hundreds of shops/restaurants to visit. An entire day can be spent here without seeing half of what it offers. You can see more about activities there right here.

iFly – Minnetonka

It’s probably still too cold to go actual skydiving (April in Minnesota is kind of tricky weather-wise) and skydiving is way too expensive anyways! Check out iFly just west of Minneapolis. You guessed it, iFly is an indoor skydiving center offering the feel of skydiving in a wind tunnel. You can also throw on some VR glasses and really immerse yourself in simulated skydiving out of a plane.

Como Park Zoo & Conservatory – St. Paul

St. Paul’s historic Como Park Zoo & Conservatory has a lot going on. The zoo portion has a seal island, large cat exhibit, a bunch of aquatic life, primates and a “world class polar bear exhibit”. It doesn’t end there, either. There’s also a massive conservatory that holds a bunch of beautiful plant life.

Bad Axe Throwing – Minneapolis

It sounds like a dangerous prospect: beer and axe throwing. But the people behind Bad Axe Throwing made it work in a safe way! After proper instruction, you’ll be ready to go. So, try your hand at some axe throwing in northeast Minneapolis!

Escape The Room – Minneapolis

Escape rooms are becoming all the rage recently. See what the big deal is about at Escape The Room Minneapolis! Basically, you’re given clues and have to get out of the room before time ends. Don’t worry, you can leave to go to the bathroom if the need arises.

Chain Of Lakes – Minneapolis

Minneapolis isn’t nicknamed the “City of Lakes” for nothing’! Whatever the season, the lakes in Minneapolis are worth a visit. The Chain of Lakes include Brownie Lake, Cedar Lake, Lake Of The Isles, Bde Maka Ska, and Lake Harriet. All of them have their own characteristics, from Bde Maka Ska’s immensity to Lake of The Isles’ scenic wooded islands and intimate walkways, to Cedar Lake’s “hidden beach”. So take a walk and explore!

Minnehaha Regional Park – Minneapolis

Minnehaha Regional Park is one of Minneapolis’ oldest and most popular parks. It features a large, 53-foot majestic waterfall that’s often shown on TV when major sports games are in Minneapolis. So, you may have seen it before! There are also limestone bluffs, river overlooks, hiking trails and more.

