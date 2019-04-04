



FINDLAY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Findlay Township resident who has arthritis says officials aren’t being sympathetic about her trouble with the area’s new mandatory trash can.

At 4-feet-11-inches tall, Donna Riley struggles to use Waste Management’s new 95 gallon trash container.

“They delivered these huge trash bins last week, and I don’t have anywhere to put it, and I physically can’t move it around,” the Findlay townhouse resident told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Thursday.

The bin nearly comes up to her neck and holds far more trash than one person generates.

“These bins hold 15 bags of trash. I have two [bags] a week,” Riley said.

She got a notice saying it’s part of an automation upgrade in Findlay Township, but one size does not fit all residents.

Riley asked the township for a smaller trash can, preferably one that fits under her front porch like the old one did.

“I have arthritis in my hands, my hips, my back, and I just can’t push and pull that big can around,” Ridley said.

She says Findlay officials have not been sympathetic, but she did get a call from Waste Management.

“Waste Management called me and offered me a smaller can for $65,” she said. “I don’t think I should have to pay $65 when the cans were supposed to be free.”

Delano: “The larger can was for free and now they want to charge you for a smaller one?”

Riley: “Exactly. I feel it’s a punishment because I can’t physically use the can they gave me, so they’re going to punish me by charging me for a can.”

The large trash can is a bit awkward, kind of bulky, and heavy even when empty.

So why not provide trash cans that fit the needs, size, and medical conditions of residents?

No response yet from Waste Management, but Findlay officials, who would not appear on camera, tell KDKA they are working out “kinks in this new program.”

“I would just like a smaller trash can. That’s all,” Riley said.