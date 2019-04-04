Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Penguins could receive some much needed help back to the lineup as the fight for a playoff spot continues.
Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan says both center Evgeni Malkin and defenseman Kris Letang are game-time decisions for the matchup against the Detroit Red Wings at home Thursday.
The duo both skated in full-contact practices at PPG Paints Arena Thursday morning. For Malkin, this is the second full practice in a row. Letang was a limited participant in a non-contact jersey Wednesday.
Meanwhile, defenseman Brian Dumoulin did not practice and is still considered day-to-day according to Penguins personnel.
According to coach Sullivan, Dumoulin is making progress in his recovery from a lower-body injury.
Matt Murray will get the start in net Thursday for the Pens, who take on the Detroit Red Wing at PPG Paints Arena at 7:00 p.m.