Filed Under:KeyBank Pavilion, Local TV, Ozzy Osbourne, Pittsburgh News


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ozzy Osbourne fans will have to wait until 2020 to see him perform in the Pittsburgh area.

Osbourne was initially scheduled to perform with Megadeth at the KeyBank Pavilion on Thursday, June 13, 2019 as part of their “No More Tours 2” tour.

The concert has been rescheduled for Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Tickets for the originally scheduled 2019 show will be honored for the 2020 concert, so anyone who already purchased tickets should hang onto them.

Osbourne is postponing all of his 2019 tour dates while recovering from injuries sustained in a fall.

“Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now. I’m grateful for the love and support I’m getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it’s really what’s keeping me going,” Osbourne said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s