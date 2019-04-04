



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ozzy Osbourne fans will have to wait until 2020 to see him perform in the Pittsburgh area.

Osbourne was initially scheduled to perform with Megadeth at the KeyBank Pavilion on Thursday, June 13, 2019 as part of their “No More Tours 2” tour.

The concert has been rescheduled for Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Tickets for the originally scheduled 2019 show will be honored for the 2020 concert, so anyone who already purchased tickets should hang onto them.

OZZY will postpone all his tour dates as he recovers from injury sustained while dealing with pneumonia. Ozzy fell at his Los Angeles home aggravating years-old injuries (from his 2003 ATV accident) that required surgery. Shows will be rescheduled beginning in Feb 2020 — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) April 4, 2019

Osbourne is postponing all of his 2019 tour dates while recovering from injuries sustained in a fall.

“Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now. I’m grateful for the love and support I’m getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it’s really what’s keeping me going,” Osbourne said.