



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tickets for the Penguins’ first two home games of the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs went on sale just minutes after the team clinched a postseason berth for the 13th straight year.

Individual game tickets for the first two games at PPG Paints Arena are already on sale.

About 2,500 tickets are available for each game.

The dates, times and opposing team for the games will be announced Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Box Office at PPG Paints Arena.

For additional Penguins ticket information, call 1-800-642-PENS.