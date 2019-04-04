  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Amy Wadas
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It has been 10 years since three Pittsburgh Police officers were ambushed and killed by a gunman during a domestic dispute in Stanton Heights.

Officers Eric Kelly, Paul Sciullo and Stephen Mayhle were shot while responding to a domestic disturbance on the morning of April 4, 2009.

A fallen heroes’ memorial service was held at the Pittsburgh Police Zone Five police station.

WATCH IT HERE:

There were reminders of the officers everywhere as police officers gathered and laid flowers for their fallen co-workers. Mayor Bill Peduto, as well as other city officials attended.

A call went out over the police radio just before the service began to remember Kelly, Sciullo and Mayhle’s ultimate sacrifice to the city.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Officers in attendance wore black bands over their badges.

The gunman, Richard Poplawski, was convicted and sentenced to death.

However, he remains on death row since Gov. Tom Wolf placed a moratorium on the death penalty.

Stay with KDKA for Amy Wadas’ full report on this story on KDKA at Noon.

