



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It has been 10 years since three Pittsburgh Police officers were ambushed and killed by a gunman during a domestic dispute in Stanton Heights.

Officers Eric Kelly, Paul Sciullo and Stephen Mayhle were shot while responding to a domestic disturbance on the morning of April 4, 2009.

A fallen heroes’ memorial service was held at the Pittsburgh Police Zone Five police station.

WATCH IT HERE:

There were reminders of the officers everywhere as police officers gathered and laid flowers for their fallen co-workers. Mayor Bill Peduto, as well as other city officials attended.

A call went out over the police radio just before the service began to remember Kelly, Sciullo and Mayhle’s ultimate sacrifice to the city.

Officers in attendance wore black bands over their badges.

The gunman, Richard Poplawski, was convicted and sentenced to death.

However, he remains on death row since Gov. Tom Wolf placed a moratorium on the death penalty.

Stay with KDKA for Amy Wadas’ full report on this story on KDKA at Noon.