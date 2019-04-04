By Kristine Sorensen
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The PNC Foundation is dedicating an additional $150 million to their Grow Up Great programs that support early childhood education.

“We’re really excited to celebrate our fifteenth anniversary of our Grow Up Great Program,” she said. “It is now going to be a $500 million program all in support of early childhood education.”

This addition includes matching funds for classroom resources requested on DonorsChoose.org and PNC employees can also get 40 hours of paid time off to volunteer for Grow Up Great.

