By Meghan Schiller
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has been sentenced to jail time in connection with the strangulation death his former girlfriend after she broke off their affair.

Robert Metz, Sr. 68, pleaded guilty in January to one count each of third-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. He has now been sentenced to 15-30 years in prison.

When asked by the judge why he was pleading guilty, Metz said, “because I am guilty.”

According to police, Metz strangled 55-year-old Dolores Miller, of Sheraden, to death in his Ross Township apartment in June of last year.

Dolores Miller (L), Robert Metz (R) (Source: Pittsburgh Police/KDKA)

According to the assistant district attorney, Miller was having an extramarital affair with Metz when she decided to break it off.

Investigators say Metz tried to take his own life afterwards, but was unsuccessful.

