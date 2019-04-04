  • KDKA TVOn Air

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A new policy will give Pennsylvania’s 14 state-owned universities more of a say in what their students will pay in tuition.

The State System of Higher Education’s Board of Governors adopted the change on Thursday to allow individual schools to develop tuition plans, although the board retains final approval authority.

The universities will now announce tuition in April instead of July, giving students a few more months’ notice about increases.

The policy also calls for tuition to be tentatively established two years at a time.

The policy is designed to give schools more ability to take into account regional economic differences, the cost of programs and the capacity of potential students to pay tuition.

Tuition rates developed under the new procedure could be in effect by fall 2020.

