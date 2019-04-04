



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Upper St. Clair High School recently won a Golden Globe Award from the Pennsylvania State Modern Language Association as part of their Exemplary Program Awards Showcase.

The awards include four categories: Globe, Bronze Globe, Silver Globe and Golden Globe. Upper St. Clair is one of only three high schools in Allegheny County to earn the Golden Globe. They join Pittsburgh Allderdice High School and Vincentian Academy as winners of the highest level of recognition.

“The Golden Globe Award serves as a good reminder of the work our teachers do for students every day,” said Mr. Marc-Andre Clermon, Upper St. Clair’s French teacher and chairperson of the World Language Department. “Being able to fulfill the gold standard requirements set by PSMLA is a great testament to our teachers’ expertise in the field and their ability to engage students while utilizing the best teaching strategies recommended for language acquisition.”

The PEP Awards honor Pennsylvania high school world language programs that submit documented evidence that includes a high percentage of world language enrollment, languages offered in four-year sequences, retention of students at higher levels and other key practices.

Upper St. Clair has more than 85% of students enrolled in languages including French, German, Spanish, Latin, Chinese and Japanese.

“Our community values and understands the importance of global mindedness,” Mr. Clermont said. “We have the privilege of working in a district that understands and supports the learning of world languages.”