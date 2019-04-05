



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Penguins have sent forward Adam Johnson back down to the minors.

The team announced the move on Friday morning as the Pens prepare for the playoffs next week.

The Penguins have re-assigned forward Adam Johnson to the @WBSPenguins. Johnson, 24, played his first six NHL games with Pittsburgh, collecting two assists and finishing plus-2. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 5, 2019

Johnson spent most of his abbreviated time in the NHL as a bottom-six forward, filling an open roster spot during the Evgeni Malkin injury.

The move will help the AHL affiliate Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins as they try to make it into the Calder Cup Playoffs.

“Big weekend for the Baby Pens…they need all the help they can get….. 3 points out of the playoffs with 6 to play….”

