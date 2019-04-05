FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adam Johnson, NHL, NHL Playoffs, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Sports, Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Penguins have sent forward Adam Johnson back down to the minors.

The team announced the move on Friday morning as the Pens prepare for the playoffs next week.

“The Penguins have re-assigned forward Adam Johnson to the @WBSPenguins. Johnson, 24, played his first six NHL games with Pittsburgh, collecting two assists and finishing plus-2.”

Johnson spent most of his abbreviated time in the NHL as a bottom-six forward, filling an open roster spot during the Evgeni Malkin injury.

The move will help the AHL affiliate Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins as they try to make it into the Calder Cup Playoffs.

“Big weekend for the Baby Pens…they need all the help they can get….. 3 points out of the playoffs with 6 to play….”
https://twitter.com/fantabulous937/status/1114183657810477056

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s