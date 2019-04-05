



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Winter is coming to Market Square.

Bar of Thrones — a “Game of Thrones” pop-up bar — is now open in Market Square in anticipation of the HBO series’ final season premiere on April 14. The bar will be open every day starting at 4 p.m. until it closes at the end of May.

Complete with a Hall of Faces and an Iron Throne, the bar transports fans into a medieval banquet where they can watch new episodes and sip on drinks inspired by the series. Drinks like Fire & Ice, which is “kind of like a pina colada,” Bar of Thrones’ beverage coordinator Shane Wilps tells KDKA’s Celina Pompeani.

The space at 268 Forbes Ave has previously been home to a number of pop-up bars including the holiday-themed Jingle Bar, the XO Bar for Valentine’s Day, and the Clover Bar for St. Patrick’s Day.

But now, as the HBO series’ final season approaches, “I just kind of wanted to give everybody something to talk about, create some excitement,” Wilps, a self-described “Game of Thrones” fan, says.

Wilps says he hopes the bar will be a place for other fans to gather — and maybe even inspire those who aren’t fans to reconsider.