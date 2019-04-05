



INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman was found dead when firefighters responded to a house fire in Indiana County on Friday.

The Indiana County coroner’s office says there was a residential structure fire at a home on Route 119 between Kimmel Road and Adams Road just before 10:45 a.m.

While firefighters were searching the home, they found 77-year-old Betty Ann Coleman in the kitchen. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the coroner’s office, Coleman was unable to get out of the house for an unknown reason.

The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

Further details have not been released.

