



MCCANDLESS (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh teenager is jailed, facing robbery and assault charges.

Eighteen-year-old Taylor Wible, of the Hill District, was arrested late Thursday night after McCandless Police said he beat a woman who was getting into her parked car outside the Longhorn Steakhouse at McCandless Crossing.

The victim told police she was looking down toward the car cup holder, when she felt numerous hard punches on the back of her head.

She said one of her co-workers was coming out of the restaurant at about the same time, he saw what was happening in the car and ran towards it. That’s when Wible ran off.

The victim suffered multiple lacerations to her face and the back of her head.

A man matching the suspect’s description was located by police nearby and taken into custody. The victim’s co-worker was brought to the scene and positively identified Wible as the man who was he chased.

Police said they found brass knuckles, a pair of black gloves and a cell phone on the suspect.