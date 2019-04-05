



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’ve always wanted to own a diving piece of history in Pittsburgh, now is your chance.

A Pittsburgh area church that was built in 1912 is up for sale.

The church sits atop Perry Hilltop and is approximately 20,000 square feet.

It’s described on Zillow as:

“Soaring Ceiling Heights, Wood Pocket Doors, Carved Wood Entry Doors, Hardwood Floors, 84 Stained glass windows ripe for new development and breaking up into mixed use or residential conversion, Boutique hotel, Artist Lofts, Live work, Gallery, Events, Gallery, Restaurant, Brewery, Concert Hall, Theatre, Music, Business office use facility, the list is endless.”

Or you could just make it your home.

Not only that, the church boasts sweeping views of downtown Pittsburgh and 30 parking spots.

If you need a place for your mother-in-law? Don’t worry, it also has an original church/school house from the 1800s on the back lot that can be easily converted into a living duplex.

All for the price of $625,000.

For more information, click here.