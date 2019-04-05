



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was arrested Friday after allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend and taking their child from her home.

Pittsburgh Police officers surrounded a Port Authority bus stop early Friday morning and waited for an alleged violent attacker.

Police arrested 25-year-old Taleek Melton on Friday and charged him with assault, terroristic threats, trespassing, carrying a firearm without a license, and endangering the welfare of his child.

Police said Melton went into his ex-girlfriend’s home through the back kitchen door and beat her up. She told police he grabbed her by the face and neck area and shoved her to the ground.

Police said he told the victim that he was “taking his son.” He allegedly grabbed several glass cups and dishes and shattered them in the kitchen. He also allegedly grabbed the refrigerator and tipped it over before he left.

Police said he took the child and hopped on a PAT bus headed to Northview Heights in the North Side.

The victim said Melton was the child’s father, but there is no custody agreement in place. She said they are not in a relationship.

Officers positioned themselves at the bus stop and arrested him when he walked off the bus with the child.

The young boy is safe tonight. Melton is due back in court in a few days.