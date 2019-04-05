



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Milk Shake Factory is expanding to the north.

The Pittsburgh Business Times reports a new location is set to open this summer in Cranberry Township.

The Milk Shake Factory announced the new location on their Facebook page, saying it’ll be located next door to the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

Last year, the company announced it was going national and teaming with Rivendale Farms to the ingredients in their shakes.

The Milk Shake Factory is owned by Pittsburgh Steelers’ minority owner Thomas Tull.

The company is planning to open nine other locations this year.