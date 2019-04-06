



FLORIDA (KDKA) — Researchers at Big Cypress National Preserve found what they describe as the biggest python they’ve ever seen there according WUSA9.

The snake was more than 17-feet long, was 140 pounds and was developing 73 eggs inside of her.

Researchers said they used a new approach to capture the python.

The team said it collects data, comes with new removal tools and learns about how the snakes are using the reserve.

Researchers said the work done at Big Cypress is focused on getting control of the pythons, who are disturbing the species that live there.