



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A bicyclist was injured after being struck by a car Saturday afternoon.

The accident occurred in the city’s North Side neighborhood at approximately 12 p.m. in the 300-block of Cedar Drive.

Officials at the scene told KDKA that a car was attempting to make a turn into a parking lot when they struck a bicyclist.

According to authorities, the bicyclist suffered a broken elbow.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating the accident.

