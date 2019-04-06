BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMFour Sides of the Story
    2:30 PMFour Sides of the Story
    3:00 PMAt The Final Four
    4:00 PMThe Final Four Show
    6:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bicyclist Injured, Car Accident, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A bicyclist was injured after being struck by a car Saturday afternoon.

The accident occurred in the city’s North Side neighborhood at approximately 12 p.m. in the 300-block of Cedar Drive.

Officials at the scene told KDKA that a car was attempting to make a turn into a parking lot when they struck a bicyclist.

According to authorities, the bicyclist suffered a broken elbow.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating the accident.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s