



STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) – The popular boy band the Jonas Brothers surprised fans with an impromptu concert at a Penn State bar.

The band that was known for their early 2000s hits recently released two new singles in their surprise reunion, but the new music was just the beginning for Nittany Lion nation Friday evening.

Fans packed Champs Downtown, a bar located in State College, to see brothers Kevin, Nick and Joe after they announced on social media they would be performing.

TONIGHT AT @ChampsPennState!! Best bar ever? EVER! We are Penn State 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/gnTCiI2TLM — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) April 6, 2019

Their latest singles “Sucker” and “Cool” were just the beginning of the excitement for Penn State fans.

Penn State Head Football Coach James Franklin introduced the trio to the stage and even invited the group to watch the annual White Out game, according to a post on Twitter by Penn State Football.

The group posted to social media posing in their new Penn State football jerseys that Franklin gifted the trio of brothers saying, “WE ARE PENN STATE.”

WE ARE PENN STATE 😎 Thanks for letting us stop by and play a few songs tonight @ChampsPennState! pic.twitter.com/i8Mn1Fizlj — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) April 6, 2019

Franklin also took to social media hinting that the group will be at the White Out game.

The guys rocked Happy Valley tonight! See you at the White Out!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/kvID2x8Bo5 — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) April 6, 2019

“See you at the White Out,” said Franklin on Twitter.