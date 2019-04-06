BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMHope in the Wild
    11:00 AMHometown High Q
    11:30 AMHometown High Q
    12:00 PMCBS Sports Special
    1:00 PMFour Sides of the Story
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Champs Downtown, Jonas Brothers, Local TV, Penn State, State College


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) – The popular boy band the Jonas Brothers surprised fans with an impromptu concert at a Penn State bar.

The band that was known for their early 2000s hits recently released two new singles in their surprise reunion, but the new music was just the beginning for Nittany Lion nation Friday evening.

Fans packed Champs Downtown, a bar located in State College, to see brothers Kevin, Nick and Joe after they announced on social media they would be performing.

Their latest singles “Sucker” and “Cool” were just the beginning of the excitement for Penn State fans.

Penn State Head Football Coach James Franklin introduced the trio to the stage and even invited the group to watch the annual White Out game, according to a post on Twitter by Penn State Football.

The group posted to social media posing in their new Penn State football jerseys that Franklin gifted the trio of brothers saying, “WE ARE PENN STATE.”

Franklin also took to social media hinting that the group will be at the White Out game.

“See you at the White Out,” said Franklin on Twitter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s