PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A memorial walk and run scheduled for Sunday morning will remember the late Laura Ditka.

Ditka was a local prosecutor who specialized in child abuse cases until she died suddenly last year.

The walk and run will be held at North Park Sunday morning and was organized by two high school students.

“Since Ditka was such a vital member of the community in Pittsburgh, everyone was instantly ready to come in and help out, sponsors, donations anything we needed,” said Soller.

Ditka was the Chief Deputy Attorney General and was known to be an advocate for young children.

She was the lead prosecutor in the high-profile Jerry Sandusky case where she was described as a determined, fierce lawyer.

Matthew Soller is a high school student that helped organize the memorial 5K.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Gwens Girls, an organization that was founded in 2002 to benefit girls and young women in Allegheny County.

