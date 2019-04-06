



MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) – Police in McKees Rocks are searching for a missing teenager.

Authorities say 19-year-old Kendrick Rivers was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Rivers is just over 6-feet tall with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black Youngstown State hoodie, a black backpack and a floral suitcase.

Rivers is dead, according to police, and communicated through sign language and writing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rivers is asked to call police.

