BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
Filed Under:Kendrick Rivers, Local TV, McKees Rocks, McKees Rocks News, Missing Person


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) – Police in McKees Rocks are searching for a missing teenager.

Authorities say 19-year-old Kendrick Rivers was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Rivers is just over 6-feet tall with brown eyes and black hair.

Photo Credit: Submitted

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black Youngstown State hoodie, a black backpack and a floral suitcase.

Rivers is dead, according to police, and communicated through sign language and writing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rivers is asked to call police.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s