



CLAYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — The state police are seeking information on fires at two buildings that they believe were set intentionally according to reports from the Observer-Reporter.

According to Trooper R. Eric Graham, fire was set to buildings at 2 School St. and 130 Elm St. which are next to one another.

Graham also said the School Street building was an apartment building that was being renovated into a single-family residence. The fire was set some time between March 25 and April 1.

Richard Livingood is the owner of the building and he found a window that was broken and several power tools had been stolen according to Graham.

“He contacted Donegal Township Police Department,” said Graham. “They reached out to me and found a fire had been set.”

The Elm Street building burned down April 3 and was a garage used for storage. The owner is Kendall Ward.

The state police believe the two fires are connected, but there are currently no suspects.

“Apparently they are on foot,” Graham said. “We do actually have some video from the neighborhood that we can see a flashlight coming down to the alley to these buildings.”

Graham is also the fire marshal for Donegal and is asking for residents to keep an eye out and contact the state police if they have any information.