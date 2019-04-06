BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
Filed Under:Fayette County, Lori Tressler, Murder, Robert Lee Engle, Stabbing


UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A woman has been convicted of third-degree murder in the stabbing death of her boyfriend almost four years ago in western Pennsylvania.

The Herald-Standard reports that jurors in Fayette County deliberated for several hours before convicting 48-year-old Lori Tressler.

State police were called to Georges Township before dawn in August 2015 and found 29-year-old Robert Lee Engle dead on a neighbor’s porch.

Authorities alleged that the two argued during a small party Tressler’s son was having, and she grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him during an argument.

Assistant Public Defender Shane Gannon argued that prosecutors focused on his client rather than investigating one of the people at the party.

Prosecutors, however, cited testimony that the defendant had stabbed the victim once before in 2009.

