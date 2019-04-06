



NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – One person was killed in an overnight accident on I-79.

Pennsylvania State Police say they were called to the scene of a wrong way accident at approximately 3:50 a.m. Saturday morning.

Two vehicles collided head-on in the southbound lanes of I-79 near the Canonsburg exit, according to police.

An unidentified 25-year-old female who was driving north in the southbound lanes was killed in the accident, according to police documents.

Authorities say the woman struck another vehicle that was operated by a 28-year-old female. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where her condition is unknown.

Police say the names of those involved in the accident will be released following the notification of family members.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

