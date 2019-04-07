



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Country music duo Dan + Shay, featuring Pittsburgh native Dan Smyers, took home the Academy of Country Music Awards for Song of the Year as well as Single of the Year for their hit song “Tequila.” They also won Duo of the Year.

Also up for the award were Cole Swindell’s “Break Up In The End,” Chris Stapleton’s “Broken Halos,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line’s “Meant To Be,” Kacey Musgrave’s “Space Cowboy” and Russell Dickerson’s “Yours.”

They are also up for the awards; Video Of The Year and Album Of The Year.

