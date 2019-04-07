



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitcairn police are on the scene of an apparent stabbing on Broadway Boulevard at this hour.

Police are on the corner of Broadway and Hillside Avenue.

Detectives have entered the apartment building on the corner and can be seen flashing pictures inside the building.

Neighbors say a woman ran out of the apartment building to the neighbor’s house next door bleeding saying she had been stabbed.

Yellow crime scene tape can be seen on the sidewalk out front running from the apartment building to the next door neighbor’s house.

Evidence makers have been placed on the ground and on the porch of the house next door.

