



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has been busy rehabbing from an injury and today he took another step by taking a box job with one of his physical trainers.

Shazier was injured in a game against the Bengals on December 4, 2017.

A year following the injury, Shazier took to Instagram to thank the Steelers and the fans for all the support.

“I want to thank all of the amazing people that have been a part of this process with me, starting with the one and only Michelle. And lets talk about my ride or die boy, my number one man, my son RJ knows how to keep a smile on my face. My parents and siblings have been there through the thick and thin. There was more than a million tears cried over this year, but now they are all of joy. Love you guys. My friends and teammates, man y’all don’t understand just the little things you’ve done that have pulled me from darkness to the light. To the Steelers — there’s no better organization. Thank you for being family to me.”