DUQUESNE (KDKA) – Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire in Duquesne.
The fire broke out in a two-story dwelling on South 7th Street.
Officials said in a post on Twitter at 12:42 p.m. that the fire has spread to a second building.
Emergency responders received the call at approximately 11:22 a.m. Initial reports say the building is vacant.
While crews have been working to contain the blaze, the fire has been upgraded to a two-alarm fire.
Firefighters have been working to extinguish the flames for more than an hour.
No injuries have been reported.
