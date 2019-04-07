



DUQUESNE (KDKA) – Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire in Duquesne.

The fire broke out in a two-story dwelling on South 7th Street.

Officials said in a post on Twitter at 12:42 p.m. that the fire has spread to a second building.

Duquesne: 2 houses on fire – first block of S. 7th Street. No injuries reported at this time. Responders are at the scene. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 7, 2019

Emergency responders received the call at approximately 11:22 a.m. Initial reports say the building is vacant.

While crews have been working to contain the blaze, the fire has been upgraded to a two-alarm fire.

Firefighters have been working to extinguish the flames for more than an hour.

No injuries have been reported.

