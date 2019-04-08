BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
BALDWIN (KDKA) — A driver is in custody after backing their SUV into a townhome in Baldwin early Monday morning.

No one inside the home at the time of the crash was hurt.

There is some damage to the brick and by the front door, but people inside haven’t been asked to evacuate.

The driver doesn’t live at the home and we’re working to learn if they’ll face any charges.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

