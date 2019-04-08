BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s never too early to get excited for a total solar eclipse right?

That’s right, five years from today, on April 8, 2024, a brilliant solar eclipse will pass over Western Pennsylvania, and Northeast Ohio.

In fact, stargazers in Cleveland, Erie, Buffalo, and Indianapolis will see a 100% solar eclipse pass right over them.

Photo Credit: NationalEclipse.com

Pittsburgh is still expected to see a 95% solar eclipse that day. So will Columbus, Cincinnati, and Detroit.

Fingers crossed for no clouds on that day!

Photo Credit: KDKA

Experts say the 2024 solar eclipse will be even better than the 2017 event because the sun will be blocked out for more than six-minutes, that’s two minutes longer than the 2017 eclipse.

Click here for more information on the eclipse.

