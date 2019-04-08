



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s never too early to get excited for a total solar eclipse right?

That’s right, five years from today, on April 8, 2024, a brilliant solar eclipse will pass over Western Pennsylvania, and Northeast Ohio.

Exactly five years from TODAY totality will return to America! On April 8, 2024, a TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE will sweep across North America, crossing over 13 U.S. states. Follow us today as we highlight the states along the 2024 path of totality. More info at https://t.co/oFjkZlh3Kv pic.twitter.com/6iOl24iFr6 — National Eclipse (@NationalEclipse) April 8, 2019

In fact, stargazers in Cleveland, Erie, Buffalo, and Indianapolis will see a 100% solar eclipse pass right over them.

Pittsburgh is still expected to see a 95% solar eclipse that day. So will Columbus, Cincinnati, and Detroit.

Fingers crossed for no clouds on that day!

Experts say the 2024 solar eclipse will be even better than the 2017 event because the sun will be blocked out for more than six-minutes, that’s two minutes longer than the 2017 eclipse.

