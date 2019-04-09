



BEECHVIEW (KDKA) — No one was found inside a Beechview home after a SWAT situation Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency dispatchers say police, medics and SWAT were sent to a home on Beechview Avenue near Wentworth Avenue.

The incident started around 2:45 p.m.

Authorities responded to a call about a person possibly barricaded inside the home, but no one was found inside.

The situation ended around 5 p.m.

SWAT situation in Beechview area has ended. All roads are now open to traffic. I’m told authorities were responding to a call about a person possibly barricaded inside a home. We are told nobody was inside. No threat to the public @KDKA — Rachele Mongiovi (@4RacheleM) April 9, 2019

Three schools in the area — Pittsburgh Brashear High School, Pittsburgh South Hills 6-8, and Pittsburgh Beechwood PreK-5 — were placed on lockdown while police were on the scene. The lockdowns were lifted at 5 p.m.

