



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say they are searching for a man who may need medical attention.

Sixty-five-year-old Edward Lanigan was last seen near the VA Hospital in the Oakland area around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say he may be in need of medical attention.

Lanigan is described as 5-feet-10-inches tall and about 180 pounds. He has brown eyes, gray hair and a gray beard.

He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, blue jeans and tan shoes.

Anyone who sees Lanigan or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Missing Person detectives at (412) 323-7141.