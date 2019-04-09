BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
By Meghan Schiller
HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — An overnight crash on the Homestead Grays Bridge killed a motorcyclist.

The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. and shut down the bridge for nearly five hours.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Family members of the victim tell KDKA that the crash involved a motorcycle and a car. They say the motorcyclist hit the back of a Volkswagen, throwing him off the motorcycle, and over the car.

A third car was involved, the motorcycle struck it as it skidded away after the initial impact.

When our crews arrived, we saw pieces of that motorcycle and other debris in the roadway. We also saw a tarp over the top of a car.

The Homestead Police chief says he believes speed was a factor in the crash. He said the motorcyclist may not have had time to stop.

Construction work was happening on the Homestead Grays Bridge at the time of the crash. Until June, one lane in each direction is closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays. KDKA saw the large flashing signs with arrows to remind drivers of the change of traffic patterns.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller Reports:

Homestead Police and Allegheny County Crime Scene Investigators were on scene throughout the night.

The victim’s name has not yet been released, but family members say he was a 41-year-old man from Homestead.

One of the drivers of the other vehicles was treated at the scene for some minor injuries.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

