ALEPPO (KDKA) — All lanes of I-79 southbound were shut down Tuesday afternoon due to an accident.

Allegheny County officials said around 3:40 p.m. that a vehicle rolled over and at least one person was injured.

Southbound lanes of I-79 were closed near the Neville Island Bridge.

