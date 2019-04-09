



ALEPPO (KDKA) — All lanes of I-79 southbound were shut down Tuesday afternoon due to an accident.

Allegheny County officials said around 3:40 p.m. that a vehicle rolled over and at least one person was injured.

Aleppo: Vehicle rollover w/injuries – I-79 southbound at mile marker 67. I-79 southbound is closed near the crash. Responders are at the scene, — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 9, 2019

Southbound lanes of I-79 were closed near the Neville Island Bridge.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details