



MOUNT OLIVER (KDKA) — Police are investigating an apparent shooting in Mount Oliver that happened late Monday night.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Margaret Street near Louisa Way.

At the scene, at least one car window appeared to be shot out.

Mount Oliver Police requested assistance from Allegheny County Police.

Sources say there may be at least one victim who was shot.

Further details have not yet been released.

