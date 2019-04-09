



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mike Lange, the radio voice of the Penguins, will miss the start of the playoffs this season due to an adverse reaction to medication for pneumonia.

Lange was briefly hospitalized last week and is now resting at home. Lange will phone in during the first intermission of game one Wednesday to speak with the intermission host, Brian Metzer.

“They’ve encouraged me to rest, but I’m looking forward to getting back into the booth with the ‘Ol-29er’ Phil Bourque as soon as possible,” he said.

In his absence, Josh Getzoff will call the games to start the playoffs.

Getzoff filled in for Lange on the Penguins Radio Network as the play-by-play broadcaster for most of the Penguins’ regular season road games and Lange handled most of the home games.

Lange recently turend 71 and is in his 44th season as a broadcaster for the Penguins.